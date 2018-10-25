Luzerne County Welcomes New Preschool for Eligible Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There is a new opportunity for preschool children at a school district in Luzerne County.

The ribbon was cut Thursday morning at the Dallas Elementary School to celebrate the opening of a new Pre-K Counts classroom.

It provides pre-kindergarten services at no cost to eligible three and four-year-olds.

Parents are thankful for the services the early education program provides.

"I'm working as a full-time mother so it's tough to divide the time with your child and for school and the education that they do need. So the fact that you have trained teachers implementing that and caring for your children just as much as you do, it's been a wonderful help and it`s been a wonderful resource to have right in my backyard," said Rachel Landers.

The classroom is funded through a grant from the Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts program.