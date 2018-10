A crash involving a car and a truck carrying a trailer full of horses crashed on 81 South by the Davis St. exit. One woman taken to the hospital. Horses and all other people are ok. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/d4JYu282bR — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) October 25, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash involving a car and a truck pulling a horse trailer has part of a highway closed in Lackawanna County.

It happened after 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 81 south near the Davis Street exit (182).

One woman was taken to the hospital after the crash. No one else was hurt.

I-81 south was closed at the site of the crash and traffic was backed up for miles. One lane is now open.