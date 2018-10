× Ghosts and Ghouls Visit the Trail of Treats in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. –WNEP’s Trail of Treats made a stop Thursday in Luzerne County.

Hundreds of kids decked out in their Halloween costumes were invited to Mohegan Sun Casino near Wilkes-Barre to collect all kinds of goodies.

Mike Stevens was there to hang out candy.

The event provides children with special needs a safe environment to trick or treat.