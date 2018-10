Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A food bank in Williamsport fed an entire football team on Thursday.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank provided a meal for the Williamsport Millionaires.

The Booster Club's pregame dinner was just one of the dozens of partnerships the food bank offers to help with hunger.

On the menu were veggies, beans and barbecue burgers all thanks to the food bank in Lycoming County.

The Millionaires will take on Wyoming Valley West this weekend.