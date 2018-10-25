× Deer-Related Crashes Rising

THROOP, Pa. — Deer-related crashes are on the rise, and it happens every year at this time.

Experts say October, November, and December make up deer crash season here in Pennsylvania.

That’s because of hunting season and deer mating season.

They say the deer are less aware of their surroundings and more likely to run onto roadways without looking.

According to national statistics, the number of crashes with deer went down last year, but the number of Pennsylvania deer crashes actually went up.

According to State Farm Insurance, Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation for deer/vehicle collisions.

Drivers are warned to stay alert and if a deer does run in front of your vehicle, brake if necessary, but don’t swerve. That could lead to a bigger crash.

Also, stay most alert during the peak times animals would be near the road: between dusk and dawn.