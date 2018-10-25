Corruption Charges for Two Former Clinton County Township Officials
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two former township officials from Clinton County are facing corruption charges.
Authorities say former Bald Eagle Township Treasurer Michelle Walizer embezzled $76,000.
According to police, former Chairman James Bechdel fraudulently obtained a FEMA trailer and let his brother use it.
Both turned themselves in to authorities on Thursday in Clinton County.
jimbrony
Ever notice how well the words ‘corruption’ and ‘Clinton’ go so well together?