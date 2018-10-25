× Corruption Charges for Two Former Clinton County Township Officials

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two former township officials from Clinton County are facing corruption charges.

Authorities say former Bald Eagle Township Treasurer Michelle Walizer embezzled $76,000.

According to police, former Chairman James Bechdel fraudulently obtained a FEMA trailer and let his brother use it.

Both turned themselves in to authorities on Thursday in Clinton County.