Corruption Charges for Two Former Clinton County Township Officials

Posted 6:50 pm, October 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:14PM, October 25, 2018

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. —  Two former township officials from Clinton County are facing corruption charges.

Authorities say former Bald Eagle Township Treasurer Michelle Walizer embezzled $76,000.

According to police, former Chairman James Bechdel fraudulently obtained a FEMA trailer and let his brother use it.

Both turned themselves in to authorities on Thursday in Clinton County.

