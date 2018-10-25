9th District Candidates Debate in Pottsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Democrat Denny Wolff and Republican Dan Meuser do not agree with each other's policies or personalities and it showed during a debate at the middle school in Pottsville.

The two are running in the newly created 9th Congressional District. It takes in western Luzerne County and runs through Schuylkill County, all the way down to Lebanon and Berks Counties.

Wolff is a former State Agriculture Secretary from Columbia County. He told the crowd Meuser wasn't right for them because he doesn't live in the district.

"The economic boom hasn't found its way here yet - maybe it has up in the 8th Congressional District where Dan lives - but it sure as heck hasn't happened in the 9th Congressional District where I live," said Wolff.

Meuser does live in Luzerne County and served as the state's Revenue Secretary. He said he was counting Wolff's lies.

"I'm up to about seven or eight already, so I don't have enough ink in my pen. You're really, really, not a good person," said Meuser.

People on both sides of the aisle say they want the nasty rhetoric to stop.

"I do not believe in any kind of negative ads whatsoever. I think if you have a good platform, that's what you stand up," said Marybeth Matz.

But instead, the candidates have put out ads attacking one another.

"Manure Meuser is lying to cover up his sordid affairs. His company was fined $80,000 for Medicare fraud," stated a Wolff campaign ad.

"Denny Wolff was a lobbyist who represented cruel puppy mills and a deadbeat who defaulted on tens of thousands of loans," shot back the Meuser ad.

Voters, however, came to the debate to hear the candidates talk about issues such as the opioid crisis, infrastructure, and taxes.

"There's a lot of major issues going on right now and I think it's important that people come out and hear what the candidates plan on doing," said Dolly Malec of North Manheim Township.

Officials say more than 180 people from all over Schuylkill County registered to come to the debate.

"Hoping it gives everyone an incentive to get out and vote because I always tell people, don't complain to me if you didn't vote," said Malec.

People head to the polls on November 6.