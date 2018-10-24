This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Rubline Scents and Kioti Krazy Contest Winner Update

Posted 1:00 pm, October 24, 2018, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we'll head to Northumberland County to visit the home of Rubline Scents.  This deer farm is collecting high quality deer urine for hunters all across the country.  Plus we'll see how the winners of last year's Kioti Krazy Contest are using their machine for both fun and work.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s