This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Rubline Scents and Kioti Krazy Contest Winner Update

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we'll head to Northumberland County to visit the home of Rubline Scents. This deer farm is collecting high quality deer urine for hunters all across the country. Plus we'll see how the winners of last year's Kioti Krazy Contest are using their machine for both fun and work. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30.