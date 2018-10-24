Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we'll head to Northumberland County to visit the home of Rubline Scents. This deer farm is collecting high quality deer urine for hunters all across the country. Plus we'll see how the winners of last year's Kioti Krazy Contest are using their machine for both fun and work. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Rubline Scents and Kioti Krazy Contest Winner Update
-
Schuylkill County Trout Unlimited River Restoration
-
TOP Calls Product Giveaway
-
2018 Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area Youth Hunt Permit Giveaway
-
Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway 2018
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
-
PA Bowhunters Festival Product Giveaway
-
Patio Paradise Drawing
-
Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitter Tip
-
Shedding Light on Chronic Wasting Disease
-
Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Junior Hunt Details
-
-
Picking Sheepshead and Chanterelle Mushrooms
-
Pine Grove Student Among Those Honored at Pennsylvania School Bus Safety Awards
-
Heated Hunts Product Giveaway