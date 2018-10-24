× Spooktacular Experiments: Misericordia University Scares Up Halloween Fun

Misericordia University in the Dallas area is scaring up some Halloween fun this weekend.

It all starts this Friday, October 26, 2018.

The school is hosting “Things That Go Boom In The Night!”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the free, family-friendly event Wednesday morning.

It’ll feature hands-on activities for kids as well as a live show surrounding eye-catching science experiments.

Misericordia is also hosting a few others free Halloween themed events this weekend which are also open to the public.

Here are some of the free events on campus:

Friday, October 26, 2018

Things That Go Boom In The Night



The Boom in the Night” show is from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Amphitheater

The hands-on activities for children are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall (Rooms 218-219).

The school is located at 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612.

Sunday: October 28, 2018

5th Annual Halloween Baseball Game

For children ages 7-12

Hosted by Misericordia Cougars Baseball Team

2 p.m. at Tambur Field, Misericordia University

To participate in the free event, youngsters must wear a costume (no baseball uniforms) and parents need to remain on site for the entire game.

18th Annual Halloween in the Halls

Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Halloween Fair and trick-or-treating for children 12 and under.

To participate, children must check-in at 218 Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall at Misericordia University

It’s sponsored by the Misericordia University Department of Residence Life

Spooktacular Experiments You Can Make At Home

1. How to Make Homemade Slime

Materials:

1 tsp.borax powder

½ cup water

½ cup (120 ml) glue (e.g., Elmer’s white glue)

food coloring (optional)

Directions: Measure ½ cup of white glue and empty into a bowl. Add ½ cup (an equal amount) of water and add a few drops of the food coloring of your choice (Food coloring can stain clothes so work carefully). Mix the glue and water in the bowl until it is thoroughly mixed. In another bowl, add 1 tsp. of borax powder to a full cup of water until it is thoroughly mixed.

Combine the borax solution with the glue mixture and knead like dough until the slime feels dry.

Store in a resealable baggie

2. Glowing Ice Cubes

Materials

Tonic Water

Water

Ice cube tray

Black Light

Directions: Make tonic water ice cubes by freezing tonic water in an ice cube tray. Fill a beaker or large clear glass jar with water. Add the tonic water ice cubes to the water. Tonic water is fluorescent therefore the ice cubes will glow in the water in a darkened room under a black light.

3. Vomiting Pumpkin

Materials

A Pre-cut Jack-o-Lantern!

Food coloring (optional)

2 Tbs warm water

1 tsp instant yeast

½ cup of hydrogen peroxide (3% “brown bottle”)

½ tsp of dish soap

Directions: Obtain a small bowl and mix the warm water and yeast together on the side and let it sit for a minute or two. Pour the hydrogen peroxide in the pumpkin add food coloring (optional) as desired (5-6 drops) and a squirt of dish soap. Give it a little stir. Dump the yeast mixture into the pumpkin and watch what happens. The bubbles are safe to touch!