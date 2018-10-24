Pocono Commuters React to NYC Bomb Scares

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. -- Commuters from the Poconos are reacting to the bomb scare Wednesday in New York City.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a few commuters who said it took extra time to get around the city and to Port Authority to pick up their bus because of all the police cars and detours that were put into place.

One woman we spoke to says it's sad that another bomb threat is shaking the city.

"Am I comfortable being in the city? No, nope. But, it's the way we have to live now," said Nancy Tobin from Danville.

"It took a little while longer to get to the station. It's a new world, I'm afraid. Yep, we just have to carry on, I guess," added Richard Tobin.

Martz buses are arriving and leaving at regularly scheduled times to and from the city.