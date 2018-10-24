× Man’s Wedding Ring Found at Klingel’s Farm in the Poconos

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man’s wedding band was found in a corn pit at a farm in the Poconos and the owners are hoping to get it back to its rightful owner.

Usually, when you jump in and out of the corn pit at Klingel’s Farm near Saylorsburg you find yourself with handfuls of corn kernels.

But over the weekend a visitor found something a little more valuable — a man’s wedding band.

“She said all of a sudden from jumping around in the corn, she seen something shiny that kind of popped up in the corn. Now there’s about 500 bushel of corn in there, so it’s like finding a needle in a haystack,” said Stuart Klingel.

The band made of tungsten was found on Saturday. Since then, farm owners have taken to social media to try and find the rightful owner.

“Hey, this is what it is. We are looking for whoever might’ve been in the corn pit and had it fall off their finger. Please, we’d like to see you get it back,” Klingel said.

Klingel says whoever lost the ring had to do it this year because this corn pit is taken apart and filled with new kernels every year.

Barry Sommers from Canadensis says he also lost something in the pit.

“My kid,” he joked. “Yeah, he’s in there someplace. Hopefully, we get him back before the end of the day.”

“It’s easy to lose stuff. I put my coffee on top of the car every day,” laughed Lynnette Megargle.

“We had a wedding ring years ago that we found in the corn maze. We’ve found wallets, cell phones. And car keys are a big thing. We find those every day when we are open,” Klingel said.

Contact the folks at Klingel’s Farm here.