Low-Interest Loans Available for Flash Flood Victims

People affected by flash floods in July will be able to apply for low-interest loans.

The loans are available through the Small Business Administration.

Homeowners, renters, and businesses in Schuylkill, Columbia, Carbon, Luzerne and Northumberland Counties can apply.

Money can be used to repair or replace damaged or destroyed homes and businesses.

The SBA will establish a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to assist anyone who wishes to apply for a loan. The DLOC will be open at the following location and times:

Tremont Municipal Office

139 Clay Street

Tremont, PA 17981

Opening: Thursday, October 25: 11 a.m.

Days: Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, October 27: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed: Sunday, October 28

Closing: Thursday, November 1: 4 p.m.

Individuals and businesses unable to visit the centers in person may obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955.

Get more information at the SBA website here.