High School Students Read to Kids for Day of Literacy

Posted 6:12 pm, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:58PM, October 24, 2018

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- High schoolers from Monroe County spent some time with preschoolers to encourage reading.

Pocono Mountain West High School students read books to kids in head start and students from Clear Run Elementary on Wednesday.

"I think it's very important. Obviously, reading helps you learn, and you need to learn to have a successful life. It's really important and we emphasize that throughout the day," said Lily Nephin, Pocono Mountain West senior.

Kids not only read books but also played games, made crafts, and sang songs for the Day of Literacy.

