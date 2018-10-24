Halloween Parade Returns to Northumberland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. -- First it was the weather, then construction, but after a two-year hiatus, a community in Northumberland County welcomed back its Halloween parade.

Costumes and candy helped Northumberland borough get into the Halloween spirit Wednesday night.

The parade was back on in the borough after it was rained out in 2016 and canceled because of construction last year.

Organizers brought it back on a different route this year.

People we spoke to say they're happy to have it back.

"We absolutely love it. It's fantastic. It's a good thing for the community. The kids love it. They get candy along the way, and we're happy to support it," said Jose Lopez, Shikellamy High School Junior ROTC.

"It brings us all together, and we can all come together as a community and get lots of candy," said Emily Morgan of Northumberland.

Fundraisers helped pay for the community Halloween parade.