Coxton Road in Duryea Reopened After Repairs

DURYEA, Pa. — After weeks of repairs, a flood-damaged road in Luzerne County has been reopened.

PennDOT officials expected Coxton Road in Duryea to reopen at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Coxton Road was closed between Main Street in Duryea and Lackawanna County earlier this month, due to the latest round of flooding there.

An inspection found the surface of the road, as well as the ground underneath it, was washed away and damaged. Officials also inspected the rock face alongside the road for potential rock slides.

According to PennDOT, in the last two weeks, crews have placed more than 500 tons of asphalt on the road, removed 20 loads of rocks and sediment, and repaired undermining that had occurred because of the recent rains.