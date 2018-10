WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A cop and school resource officer in Luzerne County has been charged with DUI.

Police say Alaisha Sherwood, 29, of Noxen, crashed in Eaton Township, Wyoming County earlier this month.

Sherwood is a Lehman Township police officer and a school resource officer at Lake-Lehman School District.

There is no word of her status in either of those positions.