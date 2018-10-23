Wyoming Area Field Hockey Beats Nanticoke in Districts

Posted 10:34 pm, October 23, 2018

The Wyoming Area field hockey team out-shot Nanticoke 40-0 en route to a 7-0 win in the quarterfinals of the District II "A" Tournament. The Lady Warriors advance to face Lake-Lehman in the district semifinals.

