William Mirams, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg Senior, followed up a first round 73, with a 76 on a blustery day to win the State 'AA' golf Championship.

Mirams total score of 149, won the title by two strokes. Scranton Prep Junior MJ Stivala finished tied for 5th in AA.

Girls 'AA' Morgan Sohosky of Bloomsbrg was T5, While Olivia Patrow of Stroudsburg was 8th in Girls 'AAA'.