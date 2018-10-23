× Veterans Affairs Office Closed by VP Visit

FORTY FORT, Pa. — The visit by Vice President Mike Pence is affecting some veterans in Luzerne County.

The Luzerne County Veteran Affairs Office will be closed Wednesday because of security measures being put in place for the visit.

The U.S. Secret Service will be closing the Luzerne County Veteran Affairs Office parking lot, adjacent to the airport hangar, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Veterans will not be allowed access to our parking lot on Wednesday.