This Week on Coaches Corner: Just Shy of Pylon, Punch & Run, Quick Cuts, Bobbled Punt; Last Meyers/GAR Game; Southern vs Danville; Coaches’ Picks

Posted 5:11 pm, October 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:05PM, October 23, 2018

On This Week’s Coaches Corner, the Regular Season is wrapping up.  This week’s games still have major implications on what happens next:

  • Review Last Week’s Plays:
    • Oops!  Just missed the pylon
    • Punch and RUN!
    • Juke left, then right, then take off!
    • The punt gone awry.
  • Preview the Final time Meyers and GAR hit the gridiron as Mohawks and Grenadiers
  • Todd Bartley checks out Southern Columbia vs Danville
  • You voted on most rushing yards last week.  See how you did and how your player stacked up.
  • The Coaches put their two cents in on their picks for Week #10 action.

