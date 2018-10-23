This Week on Coaches Corner: Just Shy of Pylon, Punch & Run, Quick Cuts, Bobbled Punt; Last Meyers/GAR Game; Southern vs Danville; Coaches’ Picks
Which School Will Take Home The Best Cheerleading Title? Take This Week’s Poll Here:
On This Week’s Coaches Corner, the Regular Season is wrapping up. This week’s games still have major implications on what happens next:
- Review Last Week’s Plays:
- Oops! Just missed the pylon
- Punch and RUN!
- Juke left, then right, then take off!
- The punt gone awry.
- Preview the Final time Meyers and GAR hit the gridiron as Mohawks and Grenadiers
- Todd Bartley checks out Southern Columbia vs Danville
- You voted on most rushing yards last week. See how you did and how your player stacked up.
- The Coaches put their two cents in on their picks for Week #10 action.
Coaches Corner is brought to you in part by: the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and by First Keystone Community Bank.