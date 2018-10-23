× Salvation Army Thrift Store Reopens in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A popular store in Shamokin that closed last year has reopened and people are thrilled the Salvation Army Thrift Store is back.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Shamokin is a busy place. people Browsed the racks Tuesday looking for deals. The store is packed and it’s only been open for two days.

“We’re still working out the kinks. I think it’s going to be great. It’s a great opportunity for us and the customers,” said store supervisor Judy Orner.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store is having a soft opening. It was on Independence Street in Shamokin for 12 years and closed in December because its lease was up. The store temporarily moved to the Salvation Army building in nearby Coal Township.

“A lot of our customer base we didn’t see while we were up here because they are walkers. I’m hoping now that we are back downtown the convenience will be back for them,” said Orner.

“I’m only two blocks away,” said Beverly Swales. “It’s a very convenient location.”

Customers say they are excited about the new store which is located at 8 East Independence Street.

“I think it’s nice. It’s very spacious. There’s more room in the aisles,” John Nolan said.

The official grand reopening of the Shamokin Salvation Army Thrift Store will take place sometime next month.