PennDOT Hosts 'Paint the Plow' Competition in the Poconos

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some colorful snowplows will hit the road once the snow falls in the Poconos.

PennDOT hosted a “Paint the Plow” contest and invited students from different Monroe County districts to come up with a design

Newswatch 16’s Carmella Mataloni helped judge the competition.

Happy to help judge the PennDOT snow plow competition in Monroe County. Students from all different schools helped paint these plows. They will hit the road this winter.

The contest was designed to help teach students about road safety.

“I think it’s really important because people need to, well, stay clear of the plow and make sure to, whenever they are coming over, to move over and stay safe,” said Monsignor McHugh student Taylor Pansy. “I thought it was really, really fun. For sixth, seventh and eighth grade, it was a good community project for all of us to paint together.”

The plows were showcased outside of the PennDOT building on Route 611 near Bartonsville.

PennDOT officials say the winner will be announced once all the votes are counted.