New Law Would Reimburse Ambulance Companies

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A bill that could save some ambulance companies in our area thousands of dollars every year is on its way to the governor’s desk.

Paramedics are called to thousands of emergencies every year. What we found out is sometimes the ambulance company isn’t reimbursed for the care provided.

A paramedic for Jersey Shore EMS, Jack Wilson has answered thousands of emergency calls.

“You can go from helping someone off the floor to running a full-blown cardiac arrest. It’s 0 to 60,” Wilson said.

In some of those cases, the patient doesn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

“Frequently, we go out for diabetic emergencies. Sometimes people run out medications,” said Wilson.

“We’ll treat them at the scene and be able to prevent them from having to go to the hospital,” said Jersey Shore EMS Chief Casey Lowmiller.

Ambulance companies in Pennsylvania do get reimbursed for care provided but only if paramedics take their patients to the hospital. It means many times when paramedics go out to calls and provide service in someone’s home, the ambulance company they work for ends up having to pay out of pocket for that care.

“Those numbers do add up over time when we go utilize our equipment our supplies and plus the wear and tear of our vehicles, our fuel,” Lowmiller said.

Last week the State House passed a bill that would require ambulance companies to be reimbursed for medical treatment, even if the patient is not taken to the hospital.

The bill, if it is signed into law, could save this company thousands of dollars every year.

“I’m glad to see that our legislators are taking this seriously and looking at ambulance services and saying, ‘What can we do to help them?’ This is definitely a step in the right direction,” Lowmiller added.

This bill will need Governor Tom Wolf’s signature before it can become law.