Mega Millions Now $1.6 Billion, Biggest Jackpot in History

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It is the biggest jackpot in history and millions of tickets will be sold.

The Mega Millions is now mega-billion.

Businesses like Stange's Quick Serve on Birney Avenue in Scranton will no doubt be busy on Tuesday selling tickets for the massive Mega Millions lottery.

It's a $1.6 billion dollar jackpot. If you take the payout, which most winners do, it's $904 million.

To put this in perspective, you're more likely to give birth to identical quadruplets to become a saint than win the Mega Millions.

John Crow is the man who calls out the Mega Millions numbers.

He said, "I have to say the hardest part of the numbers to call are the 6's and 9's. Over the years, I've created a snine and a nix's, so I'm hoping one of those numbers doesn't fall because you never know how I'll pronounce it."

At the same time, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to $620 million.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing here on WNEP Tuesday night just before Newswatch 16 at 11.

The power ball drawing is on WNEP Wednesday night before the news at Newswatch 16 at 11.

For more info on the lottery in Pennsylvania, click here.