× Mega Millions Fever

It’s hard to get away from the Mega Millions frenzy. There are lottery signs everywhere, and all people are talking about is winning a piece of the largest jackpot in lottery history.

“So exciting, so exciting,” Jamie Ulrich said.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Penn 80/Flying J near Milton. Employees call it the lucky store. A $152 million Mega Millions ticket was sold here in 2015. Will it happen again?

“I just found out this is the lucky store, so I’m hoping my tickets, I’m kissing them good luck. That’s going to give me my wins,” Michele Easterly said.

“I think a lot of people are going to buy it and I’m hoping I win just like everyone else,” Charlene Francis said.

Some people feel guilty for spending money on lottery tickets, but Newswatch 16 spoke with a professional who says buying a few here and there is perfectly fine.

“It brings people together. They can talk, they can communicate together, and for relatively cheap expense. $3 for a ticket, $2 for a ticket you can play the game and imagine yourself a winner for even that short period of time,” Dr. Stephen Paolucci said.

Dr. Stephen Paolucci is Chairman of Psychiatry at Geisinger. He does not see a problem with playing the lottery once in a while. But warns that gambling can become an addiction.

“So, you just need to be careful for that small number of people where it can be an addiction, where they don’t have control over it that they are aware of it,” Dr. Paolucci said.

The deadline to buy Mega Millions tickets is at 9:59 p.m. Watch the drawing tonight live right before Newswatch 16 at 11 on WNEP. The jackpot is worth an estimated $1.6 billion.