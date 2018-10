Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Sharing a meal in an effort to bring members of the community together -- that was the mission of the 56th annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast Tuesday morning at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton.

Current Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright, as well as former mayors, the county commissioners, and Senator Bob Casey were at the breakfast.

The Scranton High School Knight Rhythms Band also performed at the event in Scranton.