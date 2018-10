× Man from Carbon County Dead After Being Hit by Car near Allentown

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Carbon County is dead after being hit by a car near Allentown.

According to the coroner’s office, Scott White, 37, of Palmerton, died around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after he was hit along Mauch Chunk Road in South Whitehall Township in Lehigh County.

There is no word if the driver will face charges.