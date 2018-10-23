Identity of Woman Sought in Wayne County Robbery

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police in Honesdale are looking for information on a woman who may have information about a robbery in Wayne County.

Troopers say two men walked into Tri State Tobacco on Grandview Avenue near Honesdale around 6:40 a.m. last Friday.

One tied up the clerk, while the other took money from a safe in the office.

Both men took off on foot. One wearing a blue “Pitt” hooded sweatshirt and orange pants, the second was wearing a blue sweatshirt and black pants.

Please call 570-253-7126 if you recognize this woman.

