Football Rivalry Food Drive Helps Those in Need

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Rivals Wyoming Area and Pittston Area are preparing for their high school football game against each other this week, and so are kids at the elementary level.

Students at Wyoming Area and Pittston Area are competing against each other in a canned food drive.

Wyoming Area High School and Pittston Area High School are just days away from their rivalry football game.

But, before the game on Friday, students at the elementary schools are taking part in a little friendly competition.

Wyoming Area Intermediate Center and Pittston Area Intermediate Center are facing off for a can drive. The goal is to collect as many canned goods as possible.

The losing school’s principal will have to wear the other school’s colors on game day.

“I think it is such an important lesson to teach our kids today, especially at this age, that it’s a lot of fun to do spirit things, but boy, when you can help out your community by doing something to feed the hungry at this time of year, especially,” said Wyoming Area Intermediate Principal Joseph Long.

There’s a twist to this competition.

The principal at Wyoming Area Joseph Long is feeling a little pressure to win because his daughter attends school at Pittston Area Intermediate Center.

“My dad’s on the other side and we like to be rivals sometimes,” Julia Long said.

All the canned goods will go to local food pantries in the area.

“We have such a caring school community at Pittston Area. From our teachers, administration, students everybody and just being involved here is something special,” said Pittston Area Intermediate Principal Gennaro Zangardi.

The rivalry football game will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Pittston Area High School.