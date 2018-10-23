Fire Guts Apartment Building in Clarks Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- A fire gutted an apartment building late Monday night in Lackawanna County.

It started just before midnight here on Columbia Avenue in Clarks Summit.

Officials say only a woman lived there, but she wasn't home at the time.

"Girlfriend and I were watching TV, just hanging out and we saw sirens coming from the window and the smell of smoke. We look out and we see this place on fire, flames coming from the roof," said Zachary Batzel of Clarks Summit.

Her cat escaped the flames and ran to a neighbor's home.

"Actually I heard the fire truck pull up and I was like oh that strange, what are they doing here? And I looked out my bedroom window and I saw the flames coming from the other side of the rental property. it was a little frightening," said Liza Neiman of Clarks Summit.

The chief suspects an electrical problem could be to blame.

A state police fire marshal is coming to look for the cause Tuesday morning here in Lackawanna County.

