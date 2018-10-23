After losing to Scranton Prep and Lackawanna Trail, Dunmore has picked it up on defense and takes a five game winning streak into their game at Lakeland this week.
Dunmore defense coming on strong
-
Lakeland @ Dunmore boys soccer
-
Lakeland football preps
-
Mark Watson Guides City Squad Into 84th Annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game
-
Girls on the Football Field
-
Dunmore Bucks Starting Season without Legendary Coach
-
-
Scranton Prep Rolls to 44-12 Win Over Lakeland
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
Dream Game extra sound
-
Dunmore Students Rally for Susquehanna Teens Hurt in Crash
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #10 10-26-2018
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018
-
Lakeland vs Western Wayne