Crestwood Cancels Classes Due to 'Transportation Issues'

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials with the Crestwood School District canceled school on Wednesday for what the school board president calls “transportation and safety issues.”

School officials cannot say when classes will be able to resume.

Parents of Crestwood students received a recorded message by phone Tuesday afternoon saying, “All Crestwood buses are delayed five to 10 minutes today due to transportation issues. There is no danger to students, and we thank you for your patience and support.”

School officials confirm a single teacher was on every school bus during Tuesday afternoon’s ride home.

“We have a busing issue,” Crestwood School Board President Bill Jones said.

At an emergency meeting Tuesday night, Crestwood School Board officials met behind closed doors. School officials would not say if the busing issue involves the buses or the drivers but did concede the problem is a concern.

“We decided that at this point, for safety reasons, we will not be running buses tomorrow, so we canceled school,” Jones added.

“The state uncovered an issue that caused us to have a concern that will cause us to cancel school pending further notice,” said Crestwood Solicitor John Dean.

Crestwood school officials hope to have a quick solution to the problem they will not disclose. One school board member says parents should have an update sometime Wednesday.