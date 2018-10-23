Couple Reunites with First Responders Who Delivered Baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINERSVILLE, Pa. -- The parents of a newborn got the chance to thank the first responders who helped bring their baby into this world in Schuylkill County.

The couple brought their infant to the Goodwill Fire Company in Minersville for a celebration with those who were there for her birth.

Most couples have a celebration to welcome a new baby into the families, it's just not typically thrown at a firehouse.

But this isn't just any party. This is a chance for the new parents and their infant to meet the first responders at the Goodwill Firehouse in Minersville who helped with her delivery.

“I can't wait to say hi to them and different circumstances this time because last time was different, not a lot of conversation going on,” said mom Hannah Pothering.

Hannah says the morning of August 19 she felt the contractions start. Her husband Mike called 911.

However, when EMT Christopher Herring and his paramedic partner got to the couple's home near Pottsville, both they and Hannah knew the baby was coming.

“I was talking to the mother, and 10-15 minutes later we were standing in her bedroom with a little baby girl,” said Herring.

“I got on the phone with the guys at 911, and they started walking me through it, and by the time they got there, a few minutes later the baby was there,” said Mike.

“So, in that time frame they said, 'Yeah, we're not going to make it,' and I said, 'I know!' ” said Hannah. “And yeah, seven minutes later she was born.”

“Everybody was happy, crying, just brought a new life into the world. Just being able to share that, it's an amazing thing,” said Herring.

The chief says just within this year his crews have helped deliver babies three times.

That third delivery happened just three days ago in the back of the ambulance en route to the hospital.

“I guess you can say we're on a roll with this at this point, so I'm just glad again everything's OK,” said Chief Mike Mistishen. “And it was a completely different crew. I'm just happy they're OK. The crew has all those memories and the family has all those memories.”