SCHUYLKILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 9 p.m. along Route 209 just outside Tamaqua.

Three people are dead, the Republican Herald reports.

Both lanes of Route 209 are closed while police investigate.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.