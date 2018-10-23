Commonwealth Health Unveils Ambulance Honoring Fallen Heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An emergency vehicle designed as a tribute to fallen heroes was dedicated in Lackawanna County on Tuesday.

Commonwealth Health unveiled the vehicle at its headquarters in Scranton.

It bears the names of 25 people who died in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties while serving their communities.

One of those names is David Duchnik Jr. The 29 year old was killed in 2016 while cleaning up a crash on Interstate 81 with his family's towing business.

"This is an amazing tribute that Commonwealth did to get this out here for all the heroes that lost their lives helping others. That's all David ever did, my son, was help others," said David Duchnik Sr.

Names of military members, law enforcement, and first responders are also featured on Commonwealth Health's emergency vehicle.