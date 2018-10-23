Bridge Work to Close Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

Posted 8:22 am, October 23, 2018, by , Updated at 08:23AM, October 23, 2018

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A part of Interstate 81 will be closed for bridge work in Lackawanna County.

One lane of I-81 north will be closed Tuesday (10/23) and Wednesday (10/24) from the Scranton Expressway exit (191B) to the Clarks Summit exit (194).

It will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on both days while crews make bridge repairs on Layton and Burcher Roads.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment