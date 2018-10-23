× Bridge Work to Close Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A part of Interstate 81 will be closed for bridge work in Lackawanna County.

One lane of I-81 north will be closed Tuesday (10/23) and Wednesday (10/24) from the Scranton Expressway exit (191B) to the Clarks Summit exit (194).

It will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on both days while crews make bridge repairs on Layton and Burcher Roads.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.