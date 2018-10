Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- A businessman from our area who was also known for his support of a natural wellness program has died.

Bob Butts Jr. of Old Forge was the founder of Cee Kay Auto Parts store based in Moosic.

He also spent much of his time promoting what was called the "Water Cure Protocol," a theory that drinking a certain amount of water each day would ensure good health.

Bob Butts Jr. was 83 years old.