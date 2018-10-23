Billion-Dollar Jackpot up for Grabs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER, Pa. -- At least $1.6 billion is on the line when the Mega Millions numbers are drawn Tuesday.

We found lots of people playing Mega Millions in Luzerne County.

Mega Millions of tickets were practically flying out of the machine at Cold Case Beverage in Exeter on Tuesday.

"I mean, anyone can win. They say you have a better chance at getting struck by lightning, but people get struck by lightning. You never know," said Matt McDermott of Exeter.

"I'm here to buy some Mega Millions of tickets! Bought 20 bucks worth. Hopefully, we get to win the jackpot tonight," said Carmen Castellino of Exeter.

"The lottery has tripled in sales. Even last Friday, the numbers are astronomical. We're selling a lot of a lot of tickets," said Casimer Vermac with Cold Case Beverage.

Lots of people came to Cold Case Beverage to buy their tickets because they say it's lucky.

"One ticket was $650,000 the one time, so lots of good lucky people," Vermac said.

If you happen to be that one lucky person taking home a billion dollars, financial advisor Raphael Musto says you need to keep a strict budget.

"The important thing is you have to make sure that you pay attention to the inventory, and if you do that, you'll be surprised at what it'll do for you down the road," said Musto, Musto Tax and Insurance Services.

And if you're thinking about quitting your job after taking home the big bucks, Musto says not so fast.

"Get your game plan in order. Make sure it's working, and then if it is, and you're OK, then you can bow out gracefully," said Musto.

You can watch the drawing Tuesday night at 11 p.m. on WNEP-TV.