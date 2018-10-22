Video Captures Moment Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Busy Highway

El Cajon, CA — You have got to see this incredible video of a plane making an emergency landing on an interstate near San Diego.

A student was flying the plane Friday when it started to lose power.

So the instructor took over and landed in the westbound lanes in El Cajon.

It kind of looks like the plane is just a part of the traffic.

Thankfully nobody was hurt.

There’s no comment from the FAA about the landing yet.

The plane was moved to an off-ramp, where it will stay until it can be towed away.