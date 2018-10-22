× Vice President Pence to Speak at Chrin Rally in Luzerne County

FORTY FORT, Pa. — The Vice President of the United States will be in Luzerne County on Wednesday to stump for a Republican congressional candidate.

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a campaign rally in support of Republican Congressional candidate John Chrin at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and will close at 11:00 a.m. at the start of the rally. The event is scheduled to conclude by 12:30 p.m., according to the candidate’s website.

The event is free and open to the general public. Space is limited, and the public is encouraged to sign up for free tickets by registering here.

Please Join Vice President Mike Pence for a Campaign Event with John Chrin! October 24th, Doors Open at 9:30 a.m. Valley Aviation, 1989 Wyoming Avenue, Forty-Fort, PA 18704 #PA8 #JohnChrinForCongresshttps://t.co/00xscGbOyV — John Chrin (@JohnChrin) October 22, 2018

John Chrin is running against Democratic incumbent Matt Cartwright for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.