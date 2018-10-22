× That’s the Ticket!

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The current Mega Millions jackpot is the highest in the lottery’s history. The Powerball is the sixth largest.

People were lined up to play Mega Millions at Unity Food Mart in Bloomsburg.

“The price got so high I just wanted to jump on it,” Matthew Vought said.

The owner of this store says even though Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday it’s the only thing people are talking about. The large jackpot brings out people who don’t normally play the lottery, like John Bauer.

“Well, I’ve been playing for the past week and I’ve got six bucks involved so I might as well go all the way,” Bauer said.

“To take a chance on the big bucks, which I don’t think I’ll win,” Emily Long said.

“Any time it hits over $500 million I’m always buying,” Vought said.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million. Even so, somebody’s got to win.

“It’s just the luck of it. You only need one ticket,” Karen said.

The cash payout on Mega Millions right now is more than $900 million. People tell Newswatch 16 they know exactly what they’d do with that if they won.

“Help all my kids out, give my grandkids some,” Long said.

“You’d never see me here again. I’d be in another country traveling nonstop,” Vought said.

The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, and the Powerball is Wednesday night.

Watch the drawings live on WNEP-TV.