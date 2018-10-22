× Spoonful of Support for Veterans

POLK TOWNSHIP — Valor Clinic Foundation near Jonas is known for helping veterans who might be homeless or in need of assistance.

Founder Mark Baylis is now asking the community for some help collecting metal spoons.

“I can’t tell you how many spoons we go through a year. Probably about 10,000 to 15,000 spoons and right now we have no spoons,” said Mark Baylis, Valor Clinic Foundation.

Mark took to social media to post about he spoon collection.

He’s even turning it into a little contest. He’s hoping to get at least 2,000 spoons by next month.

“If someone can raise 500 spoons, we will give them a t-shirt. The winner, whoever brings in the most spoons is going to get a hoodie. So, hopefully, we get a bunch of spoons,” said Baylis.

Bayliss says the reason they are looking for metal spoons, instead of plastic spoons is that plastic spoons sometimes break over time.

“When you give food to the homeless veterans, we usually have a bag of non-perishable foods, which is almost always canned goods. When we were throwing the plastic spoons in, the cans would break the spoons. So we started looking to see if we can come up with some metal spoons that wouldn’t break,” said Baylis.

The contest will run through November 24.

If you have metal spoons you would like to donate, you can either drop them off at the clinic in Polk Township or mail them.

