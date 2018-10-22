× South Williamsport Police Chief Ready to Retire

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — After nearly 40 years of service in the South Williamsport Police Department, Police Chief Robert Hetner is preparing to retire.

Born and raised in South Williamsport, Chief Hetner knew from an early age he wanted a career where he could make an impact on his community.

“18 with the fire department, actually started with some ambulance work when I was 18,” he recalled.

After high school, Hetner couldn’t decide if he wanted to be a teacher or a police officer. For the next 30 years, he spent his time doing a bit of both.

“I spent nine years in the South Williamsport School District and then in 1981 is when I became the borough police officer,” Hetner said.

Chief Hetner says those years of teaching in the South Williamsport School District and over in Hughesville helped him become a better police officer.

“It gave me a chance to see things in a different light, to see things in a different perspective.”

Chief Hetner taught social studies and was a police officer in the East Lycoming School District, then the South Williamsport Police Department hired him fulltime.

“I thought maybe I would do it for two or three years but here we are six and a half years later.”

Now with nearly 40 years of service, Chief Hetner is preparing to retire. He says what he’ll miss the people most.

“When you do this stuff your entire adult life and you started with the ambulance when you were 16 and the fire department and police. Yeah, i”ll miss it.”

Chief Hetner hopes to end his career on a sweet note, passing out candy to trick or treaters on his last day, October 31.