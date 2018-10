Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A student from Schuylkill County is among nine in the state to win Pennsylvania's School Bus Safety Poster Contest.

Kaylynn Fidler from Pine Grove Area Elementary School earned third place in her age group.

Fidler and the other winners were honored in Harrisburg Monday for their bus safety messages.

PennDOT also recognized six bus drivers for their excellent driving skills.