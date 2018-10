Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- PennDOT is honoring state Representative Sid Michaels Kavulich on message boards along area roads.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 one of the issues Kavulich was committed to before his death was the Steer Clear Law, which is meant to keep road crews and first responders safe along the road.

In honor of his commitment, PennDOT plans to run the Steer Clear messages on all message boards in the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre area through Friday.