Marinas Busy Winterizing Boats

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP — Lifting what’s left of warmer days and tucking it away for winter, workers at the Lighthouse Harbor Marina near Hawley have been busy cleaning and wrapping up boats for the last week.

“Haul them out, bottom wash, winterize the engines, usually we do oil changes, water fuel separating filters, shrink wrap or no shrink wrap and tuck them away for the winter,” said Ingrid Nolan, Lighthouse Harbor Marina.

Chris Toth is an operations manager at the marina. He says if people don’t winterize their boats, it can cause a lot of damage.

“It’s extremely important. We don’t want anything to freeze. If it freezes, then it’s a real big headache for us and the customer,” said Toth.

Getting these boats ready for winter is no easy task. In fact, one boat can take up to two hours.

“It’s a big process. It takes a long time, but we get through it,” said Toth.

Bill Gutheir lives in New Jersey but he brings his boat to the marina to get cleaned and wrapped for the winter.

And he’s got a good reason as to why he does it.

“Well, I want to keep it running. I don’t want to be stuck in the middle of the river. We live on the Delaware River so I am out a lot. It’s many miles you can go without any houses on either side,” said Bill Gutheir, New Jersey.

Workers at the marina expect to be busy winterizing boats until at least next month.

Many of these boats will stay here until Memorial Day weekend.