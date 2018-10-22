Man Locked Up After Standoff in Sugar Notch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. -- A man from Sugar Notch is in trouble this morning after an all-night standoff.

Police say he fired a shotgun at them.

That standoff started around 10:30 Sunday night and lasted until 4 a.m. on Monday.

Police say they were called to a double block home on Main Street in Sugar Notch when neighbors heard a man and woman screaming at each other.

The borough police chief showed up and says Richard Copeland fired a shotgun at him.

The chief called for backup and when state police arrived, he said Copeland refused to come out of his home his girlfriend was inside too.

Neighbors were told to leave their homes for safety.

Copeland's mother, who lives next door, also left for her own safety.

Police say around 4 a.m. on Monday, Copeland finally gave up.

"After several attempts by phone he finally did answer obviously realizing the amount of force we had outside that we were willing to come in, he eventually just ended up surrendering and walking out of his own free will and being taken into custody at that time," said Sugar Notch Police Chief Jeremy Talanca.

Copeland's girlfriend was also cuffed, but police do not plan to charge her in connection with the standoff here in Sugar Notch.

"That doesn't happen here, this is the kind of town where you let your kids out to play all day and you don't worry about them, but it's nuts anymore," said Debra Paolucci of Sugar Notch. "I don't understand. I just don't understand."

The chief says neighbors had to leave their homes during the all-night standoff here in Sugar Notch.

