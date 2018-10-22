× In Your Neighborhood

Terror Train

Are you looking for a Halloween haunt? Check out Terror Train, Friday through Sunday, October 26-28, in Monroe County. Terror Train is in East Stroudsburg from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. This is not a train ride and it may not be suitable for children under 12. The cost is $10 per person. The Erie-Lackawanna Dining Car Preservation Society and the Historic Dansbury Depot are hosting the unique fundraising event.

Halloween Fundraiser Party

Come on out to Wayne County for a Halloween Fundraiser Party, Saturday, October 27. The party beings at 5 p.m. at The Dock on Wallenpaupack at Silver Birches in Hawley. There will be a costume contest with categories including scariest, most original, best couple and best group. You can also enjoy live music starting at 9 p.m. A portion of the night’s proceeds benefit Pennies from Heaven, Caleb’s Foundation.