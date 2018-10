× Car Slams into Stroudsburg Business

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A car slammed into the side of a building in Stroudsburg Monday afternoon.

It happened before 2 p.m. at Stroud TV and Appliance on North 9th Street in Stroudsburg.

Police said a driver swerved to avoid another car and ended up crashing into the business, striking a gas line fore the building.

Some streets in the area of the crash were closed because of a natural gas leak.

No one was hurt.