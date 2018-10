Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A 5K in Lackawanna County on Sunday paid tribute to those who have served.

The race started at Scranton High School and wound its way through the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

People crossed the finish line back at the high school.

The top three finishers got medals, but no one went home empty handed.

All runners and walkers received dog tags and an American flag.

Proceeds go to help build the Memorial Park and Monument.